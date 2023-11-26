It is not a wave: it is a background current. The advance of ultra-nationalist, populist or far-right candidates and parties in the democracies of Europe and America over the past decade has had ups and downs. Accelerations and braking and, again, accelerations. The last one, this week, with the victory, a few days apart, of Javier Milei and Geert Wilders in two countries as disparate as Argentina and the Netherlands. The success at the polls of Milei, elected president, and Wilders, who will not have easy finding a majority to be prime minister, comes after the defeats of the nationalist right in countries such as Spain and Poland. In the United Kingdom, Labor finds itself at the gates of power after a desert journey of almost three decades.

But next year is also the year of the elections to the European Parliament, where right-wing advances can be consolidated. And in the United States, Donald Trump, the inspiration and maximum expression of this movement, could return to the White House.

There are no waves in politics: reality is more incoherent. What exists are background currents. Disaffection in politics. The rejection of the elites. Economic and territorial inequalities. The feeling of a threatened identity. The resentment. And, in this first quarter of the 21st century, few have been able to capture this discontent and these fears as well as the Trumps, Wilders, Milei and other members of this motley ideological family.

“If populism prospers, it is precisely because it attracts a population that feels unfairly treated and despised,” says historian Pierre Rosanvallon in a room at the Collège de France, the august educational institution in Paris, where he is an honorary professor. “Given this, a double scapegoat emerges: the elites and the immigrants.”

There is a difference between populist phenomena of the past, such as the People’s Party in the United States at the end of the 19th century or in France the poujadism in the fifties, and the current ones, says another historian, Marc Lazar, by phone. Before they were “small bouts of fever that disappeared quite quickly.” Not anymore. “For thirty years,” Lazar summarizes, “we have been facing a cycle of populist protest that is long-lasting and rooted in society. It may have failures, it may have victories, but the phenomenon is here because it corresponds to three deep crises in our societies.”

Three crises

The first is the crisis of representative democracy. “There is a distrust and rejection of the political class and institutions, and the feeling that political leaders are distant from the concerns of the population,” explains Lazar, professor at Sciences Po in Paris and at the LUISS university in Rome. “These right-wing populist movements present themselves not as authoritarian movements, as in the past, but as the most democratic, the closest to the people.”

The second crisis is social. It’s not just the inequalities. Also “the feeling, in a part of society, that it is not taken into consideration,” says the historian.

The third crisis is cultural and has to do with identity: “Is one French? Or European? Dutch or European?” To this, Lazar adds immigration: “Cultural and religious pluralism and Islamist attacks provoke fears and concerns that right-wing populists exploit.”

It happened last weekend in Crépol, a town of 500 inhabitants in what could be called deep France. A dance was being held. A group of young people armed with knives burst in. A 16-year-old teenager was murdered. There are several detainees. It could be a simple event, but it was something more. In the journalistic reports it was suggested that the attackers were boys from a suburban town near the nearby city of Valence. That is, kids of immigrant origin. The victim was a local youth.

All the ingredients come together in Crépol: idyllic rural France disturbed by blind violence coming from outside and the specter of civil conflict, repeatedly stirred by politicians and intellectuals of the French extreme right.

“No one is safe anywhere anymore,” declared to the magazine Valeurs Actuelles Marine Le Pen, aspiring to succeed centrist president Emmanuel Macron in 2027. “A new threshold has been crossed.” In Dublin, meanwhile, xenophobic riots broke out after the stabbing of three children and a woman. This is Europe, autumn 2023.

Marine Le Pen, president of France’s National Rally party, speaks during the Identity and Democracy meeting in Lisbon, Portugal, this Friday. TIAGO PETINGA (EFE)

“Something happens”. The essayist Dominique Moïsi mentions the riots in Dublin, the elections in the Netherlands and the European elections in France that, barring a surprise, Le Pen’s party will win. “In a part of the population there is a feeling of loss of control over their own lives and the feeling, also, that in the face of this loss of control, politicians and politics are no longer credible.”

Transition

What is happening? “A new fact appears,” says Moïsi, “which could be the migratory phenomena and the issue of security, which is associated with it. Or even artificial intelligence and new technologies. The world we live in is no longer recognized, it is a scary world. In this context, the extreme right is something that has never been tried, or at least not for a long time, so it appears as the last resort.”

The essayist Alain de Benoist, priest of the so-called “new right” in the eighties and an international reference for populism of this decade and figures of this extreme right, responds by email after the victories of Wilders and Milei: “It is evident that There is a wave, driven by the rejection of the old governing parties, that is at the heart of the current crisis of liberal democracy. These results are characteristic of a time of transition between the world before and the world after.”

There is a point in common between these movements, according to De Benoist: the populist style. Because, he states, “populism is nothing more than a style, which means that it can be combined with the most different policies and ideologies. Added to this is the common denominator of the rejection of population immigration.”

The differences? “Very big,” she answers. “Marine Le Pen’s National Rally, which reaches above all the popular classes and whose electorate brings together a large number of left-wing and extreme-left voters, is a movement above all hostile to economic liberalism and favorable to the non-alignment of France with the positions of the United States. More or less the opposite of the delusional positions of Milei, who wants to replace the national currency and reduce public services with the chainsaw.”

“These rights thrive in a climate in which the very idea of ​​the future seems cancelled, where everything is dystopian, catastrophic,” says Pablo Stefanoni, author of Has the rebellion turned right? (Twenty-first century editors). “There does not seem to be a horizon and these rights allow, as they say in Argentina, to kick the board.”

Perhaps the last time in which there was still a future was the nineties, after the fall of the Berlin Wall. It was a liberal utopia. That of happy globalization and the unstoppable expansion of human rights and democracy. It was cut short first with the 2001 attacks, and later with the 2008 financial crisis, the 2015 migration crisis, the 2020 pandemic and the environmental crisis. And, meanwhile, Trump bursts in. And Brexit. And the ultranationalist governments in Poland and Hungary. And Vox in Spain and the governments supported by the extreme right in Nordic Europe, a model for decades of coexistence and democratic values. And in Italy, an heir to neo-fascism: Giorgia Meloni. And finally, Wilders in another showcase of the most prosperous and democratic Europe, the Netherlands. And on the other side of the pond, the Milei phenomenon with its ideological “anarcho-capitalism” and its outbursts that revive the Trump of 2016.

Former President Donald Trump, before his speech at Fort Dodge Senior High School on November 18, 2023 in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Jim Vondruska (Getty Images)

And yet, the same period is the double victory of Macron against Le Pen in the presidential elections in France, the return of the social democrats in Germany, the left-wing majorities in Spain, the victory of Joe Biden over Trump. Is there anything in common in all this? Or is everything too chaotic to talk about waves and trends?

Latin America

“If one compares Latin America with Europe, for example, in Latin America there is a lack of a nuclear issue for the European extreme right, which is Islam,” says Stefanoni. “What there is is an anti-progressive reaction that takes different forms. They have installed the idea that now the elites are left-wing and common people can find in the right a shield to defend their freedoms and their interests.”

What he calls a “right-wing insurrectional emotion” also appears. It was seen with the assault on the Capitol, the demonstrations during the pandemic in Germany, the assault on government headquarters in Brazil after the defeat of Jair Bolsonaro or the protests these weeks in front of the PSOE headquarters in Madrid: “In 2010 the movements of indignant they were leftists. Now they are right-wing.”

Not everyone follows the same path. In France, Le Pen forces his deputies – the first opposition party in the National Assembly – to wear a tie. They avoid insults and outbursts. At the same time, the cordon sanitaire that prevented them from entering the halls of power and being approved as a republican party is relaxed. They are no longer anti-system. They want to be the party of order; not that of the altercations. The war in the Middle East accelerates the mutation of a party founded half a century ago by sympathizers of Nazi Germany and which today seeks to champion the fight against anti-Semitism.

“The National Front, today the National Regroupment, is two things: a populist movement implanted on a historical extreme right,” says Professor Rosanvallon. “Otherwise, I wouldn’t get these results. Look in Italy, it is even clearer.”

In Italy, the right of fascist origin now governs aligned with the EU and NATO. Meloni is trying to institutionalize himself, unlike Trump or Bolsonaro, who, as Stefanoni recalls, “governed against the State.” Milei has won aided by the support of the traditional right and her candidate, Patricia Bullrich, will be part of her Government.

What to do? progressives and liberals ask. How to address concerns about immigration, for example, or about the cost to workers of measures against climate change? “We cannot compromise on our principles,” says Dominique Moïsi. “At the same time, if we don’t have answers to the problems that populists raise, we will fail.”

Nothing is inevitable. This was pointed out this week by the mayor of Paris, the socialist Anne Hidalgo, at a breakfast with a group of journalists. “Despite everything, a Pedro Sánchez manages to win a Government in Spain, and it is good news for the climate and for Spain,” she said. “And in Poland it is good news for the climate and democracy that progressives and centrists who are not climate-skeptics and are pro-European have won.”

