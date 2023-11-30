Saturday, December 2, 2023
Ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remains in force this Thursday

November 30, 2023
in World Europe
Ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remains in force this Thursday

The Israeli military has not said how long the truce will last; mediators negotiate terms for an extended break

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remains in force. The truce should have ended in the early hours of this Thursday (November 30, 2023), after 6 days. Representatives from both sides and other countries are working to negotiate an extended pause. Israel has imposed a condition that Hamas continues to release at least 10 hostages per day. Without giving details, the Israeli military said in X that the ceasefire will continue this Thursday (30.nov) “in light of mediators’ efforts to continue the hostage release process”.


