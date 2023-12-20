Happiness happiness! Team 5 has just announced that within the next few hours tickets will be on sale for the concert they will give at the National Stadium. Without a doubt, this announcement has generated a stir among fans of the 'Orquesta de Oro del Perú', who are eager to know how to acquire these tickets. Next, we tell you at what time and when you can buy your tickets; Likewise, through what platform you can do it.

YOU CAN SEE: Thony Valencia 'forgets' to sing in the middle of the Group 5 concert in Piura: “My first job”

Group 5 at the National Stadium 2024: When will the concert be?

The concert that will be offered by Team 5 in the National Stadium the Saturday April 6, 2024. In that show, the followers of the orchestra led by Christian Yaipén will sing their emblematic songs: 'Amor Volver', 'Amor de mis amores', 'El Telephone', 'Another Night Without You', 'Goodbye Love'.

Group 5 will offer a unique concert at the National Stadium. Photo: Instagram/Group 5

YOU CAN SEE: Marcelo Tinelli declares himself a fan of Group 5 and Christian Yaipén reacts: what did they say?

Group 5 at the National Stadium 2024: When does the pre-sale of tickets start?

He Team 5 announced through his 'X' account (formerly Twitter) that the sale of tickets for his show at the National Stadium will begin on Wednesday December 20 starting at 11.00 am

Grupo 5 announced when tickets will be on sale for their show at the National Stadium. Photo: Instagram/Group 5

Group 5 at the National Stadium 2024: How to buy tickets?

Teleticket is the platform chosen for the sale of tickets for the show that will be provided by the Group 5 at the National Stadiuml. It should be noted that there will be a 10% discount With any means of payment.

Grupo 5 published the announcement through its social networks. Photo: X/Group 5

Group 5 at the National Stadium 2024: What are the prices?

It is not yet known what the ticket price according to the localities to see the Group 5 at the National Stadium this 2024.

What are the Group 5 concerts confirmed so far?

Team 5 has already confirmed some other shows on these special dates to culminate the year 2023. This December 25th in full Christmas will be performing in the province of Sullana, while the December 31 will receive the New Year in Monsefú, Chiclayo.

Schedule for Group 5. Photo: Instagram/Group 5

Will Group 5 go on tour abroad?

Group 5 confirmed, in November, that they will tour various countries in Europe. Through your account from Instagram, Christian Yaipén Together with his brothers, he said that they are already working on their concerts abroad.

“Hello, friends, we are in Madrid, Spain, we are preparing our Europe 2024 tour. So all our followers get ready because in 2024 we will dance with Grupo 5 'Europe Tour 2024'”. They later confirmed that they would also appear in cities in Italy like Milan and Rome.

The group Grupo 5 will take its show to various cities in Europe. Photo: LR composition/Group 5 Instagram

#Group #National #Stadium #LIVE #PRESALE #tickets #begun