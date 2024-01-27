The CDU has banned itself from working with the Left. But what if this was the only way to prevent Höcke in Thuringia? And does this actually also apply to Sahra Wagenknecht’s new party?

IYou don't want to be in the shoes of the CDU right now. For a change, this is not due to stumbling interviews or the K question, but rather to the state elections this year. Elections will take place in the fall in three eastern German states: Brandenburg, Saxony and Thuringia. And in all three, the AfD is currently at the top of the polls. Things look worst in Thuringia, where a minority government led by the Left has been in power since 2020.

Oliver Georgi Editor in politics of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

If the numbers stay like this, the right-wing extremist AfD of Thuringian state leader Björn Höcke could not only become by far the strongest force. It could also well be that a (still narrow) majority can only be formed against them if the CDU works with the Left, in whatever form. Because the Greens and the FDP could fail to get into the state parliament, and the SPD is currently only at a good seven percent in the surveys. This is close to insignificance. Especially for a party that currently provides the federal chancellor.