The representatives of the CDU and the Greens are sitting in the exploratory talks to form a new government in Schleswig-Holstein. © Wolfgang Schmidt/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

CDU politician Günther emerged stronger from the state elections – and could theoretically also react in a two-party alliance. Nevertheless, he wants to rejoin the Jamaica coalition. First talks are now beginning.

Kiel – Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther from the CDU started initial exploratory talks with the Greens on Tuesday to form a new government.

The top teams of four from both parties met in a Kiel hotel in the morning. Another talk between the CDU and the FDP is scheduled for the afternoon.

In the two rounds, Günther wants to explore possibilities for a new edition of the Jamaica coalition from these three parties, although the CDU would already have a majority in the state parliament with the Greens or FDP. He renewed his wish just before the meeting with the Greens. The conversation started five minutes later than planned because Green Finance Minister Monika Heinold was a little late. The Greens’ co-lead candidate for the state elections, Aminata Touré, reiterated the Greens’ preference for a two-party alliance with the CDU, but was open to talks beyond that.

Günther justified his course by saying that Jamaica had worked very successfully and was the people’s preferred coalition. The FDP also wants to head for Jamaica again. “I’m ready to risk this experiment,” said top candidate Bernd Buchholz of the German Press Agency. dpa