Take-Two Interactive has described FIFA as a “great brand” with “incredible clout”, following the football organization’s high-profile split with EA last week after almost 30 years.

speaking to IGNTake-Two boss Strauss Zelnick said Take-Two – a potential new home for the FIFA brand, post-EA – was keen to continue expanding its sports portfolio, but did not have anything to announce regarding FIFA at the moment.

“We’re definitely interested in expanding our opportunities in sports,” Zelnick said, “and FIFA has a great brand and incredible clout, but we have no current plans to discuss.”

What’s next for EA Sports FC – and can FIFA license a new game to be the “BEST”?

Take-Two is the parent company behind Rockstar Games, Private Division and 2K, the latter of which publishes sports game series such as WWE 2K and NBA 2K.

Earlier this year, a VGC report suggested 2K was next developing a series of sports-based Lego games, with a World Cup 2022 title set to launch in time for the tournament itself later this year.

As a reminder, EA will release one final FIFA-branded entry in its football series – FIFA 23 – later this year with World Cup content included.

It’s from next year’s entry – due late 2023 – that the series formerly known as FIFA will switch to EA Sports FC.

FIFA itself has said it plans to continue licensing its brand to football games, and suggested its brand would indicate the “best” and “most authentic” game out in any particular year – whoever ends up making it.