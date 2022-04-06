The third of four reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) focused on mitigation proposals. The position of scientists is reiterated that it is necessary to substantially reduce fossil fuels, such as coal, gas and oil. But, some governments are opposed.

It is “almost inevitable” that the planet will warm by more than 1.5ºC. This was warned by the most recent IPCC report, the group of experts that analyzes all the science that is available on climate change to provide accurate information to the United Nations.

Their forecasts are that, at the rate at which pollution is going, global warming could increase by more than 3.2ºC; a figure much higher than the climate objective outlined in the Paris Agreement.

One of the recommendations of the IPCC Working Group III, which was responsible for this report on mitigation, is that energy transitions are needed if the increase in global temperature is to be limited. “This will involve a substantial reduction in the use of fossil fuels, widespread electrification, improved energy efficiency, and the use of alternative fuels (such as hydrogen),” he noted. the press release of the IPCC. And it is precisely on this subject that the most prolonged discussion that took place before publishing the report is concentrated.

Government approval was the most debated phase of the IPCC report

The report of Working Group III is divided into a summary for policymakers; another with all the technical details and the full reportwhich is almost 3,000 pages.

The IPCC experts write them, but the summary for political leaders (‘Summary for Policymakers’, in English) has an additional phase, since it must have the endorsement of the representatives of the 193 governments that make up the United Nations. And that was where the difference was seen to talk about fossil fuels.

In the general report, it is usual to find explicit references to the “gradual elimination” of this type of energy or they emphasize the “substantial reduction”. While in the summary for decision makers they are more subtle when talking about “reduction” or “transition”. In this regard, the British newspaper ‘The Guardian’ states that China, India and Saudi Arabia were critical of the position of talking about fuel elimination.

And it wouldn’t be the first time. The first two countries led the same exchange of words in the Glasgow Climate Pact and won the fight so that the result of COP26 ended up talking about reducing carbon, instead of eliminating it in phases.

Another indication of how difficult recent agreements were to pass the leaders’ summary is that the IPCC delayed the release of the report by six hours. Originally, the group assured through its official Twitter account that it would be released on April 4 at 10:00 a.m. (London time). And finally, posted it at 4:00 pm the same day. In that last debate, moreover, not all the experts who wrote the report were present, but rather the coordinators of each of the chapters, as well as the government representatives.

France 24 en Español spoke with one of the lead authors of the third IPCC report, María Virginia Vilariño. She explained that, unlike what happens at the COP, the experts of the intergovernmental panel analyze the available literature on climate change to make science-based recommendations. While in climate summits, governments can base themselves on that knowledge but, in addition, each one carries their own political agenda.

Vilariño also explained the importance that the report gave to the absorption and elimination of carbon dioxide, either through natural biological options such as reforestation, or with technology to capture CO2.

But the IPCC is clear that no matter how much carbon is eliminated, it is necessary to progressively cut the main source that produces it: fossil fuels.