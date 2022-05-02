The strike of methane distributors was lifted in the days 4, 5 and 6 May 2022. The Associations Assogasmetano, Assopetroli-Assoenergia And Federmetano welcomed the measures approved by the Council of Ministers, including the VAT reduction from 22% to 5% also granted to natural gas for automotive use.

The measure, in addition to extending the cut in excise duties on fuels until July 8, 2022, also includes an intervention on auto methane: the excise duty will be zero euro per cubic meter and a reduction of VAT from 22% to 5% is envisaged.

Methane strike lifted in May

The strike of methane distributors on all Italian roads was officially revoked. It was supposed to take place on May 4, 2022 and end on May 6.

The strike of the methane distributors was lifted

The withdrawn methane associations protest it after the government has accepted their requests. In fact the Council of Ministers in addition to the reduction of VAT to 5% on natural gas has excise duty has also been eliminated on this fuel.

Methane strike 4, 5 and 6 May 2022, why?

The strike, now lifted, had been called for protest against the high prices on methane for automotive. The trade agreements already since last October asked the Government for an intervention aimed at guaranteeing, as has already happened for other fuels, a reduction of the consumer price.

The surge in the cost of natural gas, which has hit the sector for months, worsened after the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraineand made the situation unsustainable for professionals and users.

Due to the expensive methane, many Italian distributors are not operational

After the price increases, many methane plants have been forced to close, or are close to the end of their activity. Already a third of the distribution network of Tuscany it is already closed. Same thing for what concerns the Marche, where over 40 stores are no longer operational.

Rising fuel prices what are the real causes? The newsauto investigation.

Also in Sicily more than 10 plants have had to shut down and by now there are only one or two stores that are actually functioning, because when the plants sell gas to three and a half euros per kilo it is as if they were closed.

They might interest you (indeed I recommend them!):

👉 Price increases for petrol, diesel, LPG and methane

👉 Cut excise duty 25 cents. on petrol and diesel

👉 How to save on fuel

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK