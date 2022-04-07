The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) opened an investigation folder to clarify the shock of a truck against a Metrobús unit that left 89 wounded on Paseo de la Reforma.

The investigation is for the crimes of injuries and property damageafter the vehicular range between the ATROLSA passenger bus and a unit of the Metrobus L7 on Paseo de la Reforma, in the Polanco neighborhood, Miguel Hidalgo City Hall.

The car accident left a preliminary balance of 89 people treated, of which 85 were transferred to hospitals with injuries like hip or cervical fracturesas well as head injuriespolycontused people and with dislocationsnone seriously.

Arrest the driver who caused the accident in Paseo de la Reforma

The driver of the public transport unit of the Route 8what about Chapultepec to Golden Valleywas placed at the disposal of the agent of the Public Ministry of the Territorial Coordination MH-5 of the Territorial Investigation Prosecutor’s Office in Miguel Hidalgo.

Personnel from the General Coordination of Forensic Investigation and Expert Services arrived at the scene, specializing in criminology, traffic, photography and chemistry, to prepare the corresponding opinions.

While agents of the Investigative Police (PDI) began the search for videos from cameras, public and private, as well as witnesses to collect testimonies that clarify what happened.

Specialized and multidisciplinary personnel from the General Directorate of Attention to Victims, of the General Coordination for the Investigation of Gender Crimes, traveled to the site and to the different hospitals to establish contact with the relatives of the 89 victims.