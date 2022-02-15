This Tuesday at a press conference, the advances on the Photovoltaic Solar Plant of the Central de Abastos of the Mexico City by capital authorities.

The event was attended by the Head of Government of the Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo; the Secretary of Economic Development of the capital of the country (Sedeco) Fadlala Akabani, and Jorge Musalem, manager of Strategic Projects of the National Electricity Commission.

The head of Sedeco mentioned that the Government of Mexico City managed to place 400 million pesos for the central of the Supply Center. He added that it is the largest photovoltaic plant in the world within a city.

Sheinbaum Pardo The capital project is expected to be ready by the end of this year.

What is the project?

He explained that it is 18 megawatts (MW), 36 thousand photovoltaic modules, 25 gigawatt-hours (GWh). The duration of this project will end in 10 months, the official said.

He added that this project will prevent the contamination of 12,404 tons of Co2 per year.

He mentioned that the draft it’s divided in Two phaseswhich consist of studies of the entire draftas well as structural analysis, in addition to the systems installation.

As for the second phase, it is the most important, he said, since he referred to the methods that will be carried out for the installation and operation of the project.