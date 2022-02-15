Sebastian Cordova was one of the stellar signings of the Tigres UANL in this Clausura 2022 tournament, however, after the first five dates, the azulcrema youth squad has been left with the team led by Michael Herrera.
The Mexican midfielder has not managed to show his best level and even received boos from the fans of the auriazul team on matchday 2, although he continues to receive minutes to have a greater adaptation and, despite the fact that he is not yet at his best moment in the previous game he was able to give a video game assist in the auriazul victory.
One of the best Mexican players at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has not been able to recover his best football performance since then, currently with five days of Clausura 2022, Cordova He has four games as a university player, a total of 238 minutes played, no goals and a couple of assists.
In the first three days he received the confidence of the ‘Louse‘ and he was a starter, but on matchday 4 he did not see any activity and on matchday 5 he came on as a substitute.
After the end of the match between Chivas and Tigres, it was noteworthy that the footballer stayed on the field of play to work with the physical trainer, Giber Becerra. “Sebastián takes great care of his physique, and right now he gained a little weight,” assured the media San Cadilla North after knowing the situation.
On matchday 6, the cats receive Atlético San Luis at the ‘Volcán’, where they hope to score another three points, and thus climb positions in the general table, where they are in fourth position with 10 points, after three victories, a draw and a loss.
