He Electric Transport System (STE) has announced that the service of the Cablebus in Mexico City HE will temporarily suspend in certain sections his two lines during July and August to bring about annual reviews.

These suspensions will affect First the Line 1in the section of the stations Indios Verdes to Cuautepecfrom the 15th to 28th July.

Subsequentlyin the Line 2will be carried out closures interspersed from Constitution of 1917 to Santa Martastarting July 29th and ending on August 11th.

For to mitigate the affectations to the users regulars of these routes, the Passenger Transport Network (RTP) will offer a free support service.

Closings are scheduled for guarantee the security and efficiency in the operation of this lineswhich cross the Iztapalapa and Gustavo A. Madero mayors.

During the closure period of Line 1, specialized personnel will carry out a series of essential works.

These include the inspection of balance beams, electromechanical systems, generating plants, toll system, auxiliary emergency generators, as well as cabins and tests on the traction cable carrier.

A thorough cleaning of control rooms and stations will also be carried out.

As for Line 2, the revisions will be divided into two stages. The first stage, from July 29 to August 4, will cover the stations from Constitución de 1917 to Xalpa.

The second stage, from August 5 to 11, will affect stations from Santa Marta to Xalpa.

The work will include detailed inspections and certified magneto-inductive testing of the traction cables, checking tension systems and cable deviations, among other crucial maintenance.

Both Cablebús lines will be certified for safety by TÜV and Schupfer, respectively.

In addition, the reviews will be supported by the advice of Doppelmayr and Leitner, the companies that manufacture the Cablebús system.

These preventive and maintenance measures follow previous incidents on Line 1, where closures due to faults were reported in March and April of this year, although no specific details were provided on the causes of these faults.