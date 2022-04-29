In the next elections, the candidates and political parties will be able to place their propaganda more freely in the streets of CDMX, after the Mexico City Congress approved reforms to Code of Institutions and Electoral Procedures.

And it is that the initiative endorsed this Thursday by the plenary session of the CDMX Congress eliminates the obligation for candidates for a popularly elected position to enter into a contract with the competent authority for the placement of election propaganda in urban equipment, creating a legal vacuum by not specifying who that entity was.

However, they pointed out that this point was used by the capital authorities to remove the propaganda of the opponents, for which the opinion presented before the plenary session by the Political-Electoral Affairs Commission of the CDMX Congress, in the voice of the PRI deputy Maxta Gonzalezchose to remedy this gap.

Likewise, according to the brunette Themistocles Villanuevaanother of the ambiguities in which said capital code fell was that it did not specify in what terms the contract should be concluded, nor what the candidates should do in the event that the “competent authority” refused to accept the agreement.

While, by the PAN, Diego Garrido He stressed that these gaps, especially by not clearly indicating who was responsible for issuing the authorization, left the candidates “at the mercy of an authority.”

Looking ahead to 2024

While this adaptation to the Code of Electoral Institutions and Procedures of the CDMX comes after the confrontation that the Government of Mexico City with the National Electoral Institute (INE) on the advertising placed in real estate of the capital administration and urban equipment.

This, because he assured that it was not his responsibility to remove it, as ordered by the electoral body, stating that no agreement had been concluded or any permit requested for the placement of blankets and the painting of fences, despite belonging to agencies such as the central government. and the Mexico City Water System (Sacmex).

Meanwhile, with the modifications, now it will only be the candidates and their parties who withdraw the propaganda, as stipulated in the electoral legislation, and not the capital authorities.