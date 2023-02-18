American actress Stella Stevens has died at the age of 84. This was reported on February 17 by the publication Variety.

Her son, film producer, director and actor Andrew Stevens revealed that she suffered from Alzheimer’s disease.

Stevens made her film debut in 1959’s Just One For Me, after which she was awarded the Golden Globe Award for Best Newcomer.

The popularity of the actress brought her role in the film “Girls! Girls! Girls!” with Elvis Presley. Stevens also starred in such well-known films as The Nutty Professor and The Adventures of Poseidon.

In addition, Stevens starred in the television series Santa Barbara and General Hospital.

In addition, the actress produced and directed two films, American Heroine (1979) and The Ranch (1989).

In January 1960, Stevens was chosen as Playboy magazine’s Playmate of the Month. Also, the actress was included in the list of 100 sexiest stars of the XX century according to Playboy.