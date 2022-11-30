A few months ago we had the fantastic premiere of Cyberpunk: Edgerunnersanime that was developed by the famous studio trigger, and that achieved an astonishing success for locals and strangers. And although at the time, it had been said that it will be a closure that already has an end, CD Project Red does not rule out developing other types of adaptations.

This is what they mentioned during a business call:

We’re not confirming any specific plans for a second season of Edgerunners or anything super specific. We’re looking forward to doing more in the transmedia space, so linear visual animation or live action, and those plans haven’t changed, so when we’re ready, you might expect to see more announcements in that regard coming from us.

According to the financial director of CD Project, Piotr Nielubowicz, edgerunners made it to the top 10 list of Netflix in 19 countries, and the popularity of the anime series, coupled with the positive reception of the update, visibly affected the unit sales of cyberpunk 2077.

Via: VGC

editor’s note: It would be amazing to have more stories to discover in the big city. So it wouldn’t hurt to have more seasons, but with other characters.