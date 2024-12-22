The general secretary of the Workers’ Commissions (CCOO), Unai Sordo, was optimistic before the Christmas celebration about the future publication of the pact signed for reduce working hours at 37.5 hours per week next 2025 in the Official State Gazette (BOE). Sordo stated that he hopes that in the first months of the new year it can be found in this document after sealing the agreement with the second vice president of the Government and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Diaz.

In an interview on TVE’s 24 hours channel, Sordo assured that the unions will try to convince the political parties to approve the measures when the parliamentary groups address their processing as a billin a process in which they will “be on top” of the parties.

The union leader has explained that he hopes that the measure can go forward “with some modification through amendments” and that he is confused that “we will see this measure in the Official State Gazette (BOE)” in the first months of next year.

Regarding the CEOE, which has distanced itself from the agreement, Sordo recalled that he has never agreed with reducing working hours by law and for this reason he has been convinced that businessmen are going to put pressure in the parliamentary processing process and they will try to influence political groups, something “legitimate.”

However, he has made it clear that they are going to do the same, “talking to the groups and, if necessary, also mobilizing in the street“, although he pointed out that “I wish that in this process the CEOE could finally join the agreement.”

In his opinion, “it is a measure with which the majority of the population is in favor“, taking into account that “it will improve the working conditions of more than 10 million of people of all ideologies”; in addition to “impacting an improvement in the Spanish economy and the productivity of companies.”