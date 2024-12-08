CCOO has called off the general strike scheduled for this Monday, December 9, of urban, interurban and state bus drivers throughout Spain to demand early retirement in the sector.

As indicated in a CCOO circular, the union organization has decided to suspend the bus transport strike day, for which minimum services of 50% had been established at the state level.

Tomorrow would have been the fourth day of a total of seven days initially called, after those that took place on October 28 and November 28 and 29. November 11 was also scheduled but was canceled due to the effects of DANA.

On this occasion, the strike was supported by CCOO, with more than 40% representation in the sector, as well as by CGT, after UGT and SLT withdrew from the call after having signed a commitment to request early retirement from administrations once a royal decree comes into force.