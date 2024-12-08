West Ham United striker Michail Antonio suffered a serious traffic accident this Saturday in the English county of Essex, according to the club in a statement. The entity noted that the British-Jamaican soccer player is “stable” and “conscious.”

The London club also added that the 34-year-old is “under close supervision” in a city center hospital. Initially, the concern was maximum because the ‘hammers’ only reported that the international had been “involved in a road traffic accident” without further details.

After that, West Ham announced that Antonio was stable and that he “is communicating.” “At this difficult time, we kindly ask that everyone respect the privacy of Michail and his family. The club will not make any further comments today, but will issue a new update in due time,” the entity noted.

Several clubs showed their messages of support for the West Ham forward after hearing the news. Arsenal sent their “love, support and good wishes” to the Jamaican-British footballer, while Chelsea expressed that their “thoughts” are with Michail Antonio and his family.