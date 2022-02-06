Um Giro pelo Mundo – Navegando no Cinema Infantil is the name of the show being shown at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil in Rio de Janeiro (CCBB Rio), aimed at children and their families. Tickets are free and can be picked up at the CCBB box office or at Eventim website, where the public can also find the program. The project is sponsored by Banco do Brasil and age classification is free.

Of the more than 40 animated films from eleven countries (Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Brazil, France, India, Portugal, Ghana, Congo, Benin), 98% are unreleased in Brazil and some are being released in the country right now, like the french calamity. Almost all films are dubbed into Portuguese or do not have dialogues, which facilitates access for children. The animations for Congo and Benin were provided by the French Cinematheque. the swiss short Me and my Monster will be available on CCBB Rio websitethroughout the show.

“The exhibition’s title brings a lot of what we want. The objective is to take children to do this tour, to travel through different cultures through cinema and each animation brings aspects of the country’s culture. It is for the public – children and parents – to be able to take this tour, inside the movie theater”, said the curator of the show, Carina Bini.

“This is the richness of the show. It’s also showing how different we are, but we all live on the same planet. So, let’s welcome each other, let’s understand that our difference is our great wealth.”

cultural attractions

exhibition of animated films A Giro pelo Mundo at CCBB RJ – Publicity A Tour of the World

The exhibition will run until February 26, always from Thursday to Sunday, starting at 3 pm. In addition to the films, there is a cultural program prepared for children on weekends, with danced games, folk songs and Brazilian rhythms; storytelling; stilt workshop; puppet theater with live music.

A world map placed in the entrance hall of the cultural center allows children to see the immensity of the planet. Memory games are held on site with the countries that are part of the show. “It’s a playful space where the kids will be able to stay between one session and another or after the activities, in the context of the planet itself, of this diversity that we are”, added Carina Bini.

Upon entry to CCBB Rio, proof of vaccination against covid-19 and use of a mask will be required. Children will receive as a gift a tube with 70% alcohol gel to sanitize their hands. Movie theaters will also be sanitized at the end of each session.

Among the highlights of the program are award-winning films such as the Indian The fisherwoman and the Tuk Tuk (2017), by Suresh Eriyat, winner of the National Award for Best Animation; the unpublished French feature calamity (2020), by Remi Chayé; the three short films by Portuguese director Joana Toste – the girl standing (2021), Darwin’s grotto (2017) and Anna – a palindrome (2013); the canadian Sunday (2011), by Patrick Doyon, nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Short; and two Brazilian productions – The boy and the world (2013), by Alê Abreu, nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Film, and On the other side (2020), by David Murad, Award for Best Film at the Brasília Film Festival at the Brasília Film Festival.

