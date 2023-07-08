The union Comisiones Obreras (CC OO) anticipates that between 60,000 and 70,000 requests to vote by mail will be registered in the Region between now and July 13, when the deadline expires. Only in the main office of Murcia, until this Friday, 2,000 admitted requests had been registered.

CC OO puts the number of customer service and delivery workers in the Region at between 1,000 and 1,050 and ensures that only 350 new hires have been made so far because the company is finding that there are candidates in the job market that they cannot join because by law they are obliged to be hired for six months and stop another four and the call for elections has caught them in the hiatus of those four months. That is why they ask the company to “unclog” the six-month limit and enable some type of contract so that they can join as soon as possible, something that the Post Office would have rejected.

“Now they have to use people who have taken the exam” to enter the public company and they are having trouble finding them, union sources insist.

Comisiones Obreras believes the 350 new hires are insufficient, although it applauds the extension of hours and the payment of overtime

The current volume of work involved in calling elections on vacation, they explain from CC OO, is uphill for small offices with fewer workers. And, on this occasion, the workload in coastal areas has increased even more, especially in La Manga, where the union organization assures that there have been incidents, due to the fact that many of those who spend the summer there are from outside the Region and They have asked that the ballots be sent to their second homes.

Customer Support



From Correos, for their part, they explain that the situation in La Manga “is completely normalized” since the customer service office has been reinforced with two full-time employees and two part-time employees.

In addition, the public company recalls that the opening hours of the La Manga office have been extended until 8:30 p.m., from Monday to Friday, and today, Saturday, it will also open its doors from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. «There is usually no customer service on Saturdays and the hours of this office end at 2:30 p.m. As for the distribution, the volume of mail and electoral documentation in the unit is also completely normal and tomorrow (for this Saturday) an extraordinary distribution is planned for some towns in the Region, “they add.

The company and union agree that the extension of hours (half an hour in the morning and half an hour in the afternoon) helps to provide better service to users; to solve the problem and it has also been well received by the workers because it is paid as overtime.

On the other hand, Correos announced yesterday that it has extended the hours of its offices in Murcia and today Saturday and next Saturday the 15th, 13 offices in the Region will open their doors as an extraordinary measure to attend to voting by mail.

For two consecutive Saturdays (today and the 15th) the public service hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Murcia OP offices, branches 1, 2, 3, 4, Cartagena OP and branch 1, Águilas, La Manga del Mar Menor, Lorca, Molina de Segura, Santiago de la Ribera and San Javier. In addition, Correos has extended the usual summer hours in these same offices.

The public company recalls that the deadline for depositing the vote by mail for the general elections on July 23 ends on Thursday, the 20th, at the usual time (it can be requested until the 13th) and ensures that as the process of delivery of documentation and admission of vote cast will study more extensions in the schedules.

At the moment they have set up exclusive windows for elections and, if the influx requires it, additional tables will be installed specifically for managing postal voting.