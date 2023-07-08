Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche.- The Marine Secretarythrough the Navy of mexico provides support in the contingency of fire raised in the “Nohoch-A” platformlocated in the Campeche Soundreported the semar.

On Coast Guard duty, elements of the Eleventh Naval Zone They attended this Friday after a report made by naval personnel who are on board the “Ixtoc-A” platformin which they indicated that in the “Nohoch-A” platform there was a fire.

For this reason, the Regional Group for Attention and Emergency Management (GRAME), with the participation of personnel from semar, Pemex and authorities of the three orders of government.

One was ordered Ocean Patrol of the Mexican Navy go to said platform; likewise came a Interceptor Patrola type boat Defendand took off a panther helicopter of the Naval Air Base of Coatzacoalcos, Veracruzand a mi-16 helicopter of the Naval Air Base of Campeche, Campechein order to give support to the personnel that was in said platform. See also Chilean government declares a state of catastrophe due to fire in Viña del Mar

In coordination with GRAME, search patterns for people have been carried out with surface units and Semar aircraft, achieving the evacuation of personnel who were on board said platform.

They were looking for a missing person