CBS: 1,050 more deaths registered than expected in the second week of December

Excess mortality remains high in the Netherlands, reports the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) Friday on the basis of the mortality figures that the institute receives from municipalities. An estimated 4,100 people died in the week of December 6 to 12, with 1,050 more expected for this period.

More people than expected died in all age categories, but the numbers were highest in the older age categories. The estimated 2,400 over-80s who died were 700 more than expected. For 65 to 80 year olds there were almost 300 more and for under 65s it was 50 more.

According to Statistics Netherlands, mortality has been higher than expected since mid-October. Statistics Netherlands cannot say whether, and to what extent, the excess mortality in the current corona wave can be attributed to the pandemic. The institute does not receive the information about causes of death until a few months later. Excess mortality also rose during previous corona waves, up to a maximum of two thousand per week. Then CBS pointed out later to the coronavirus as the cause.