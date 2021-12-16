Chus Mateo, assistant coach of Real Madrid, declared this Thursday that he was leaving “happy with the tough game” against Armani Olimpia Milan because his team “understood how they had to fight to win the victory” (73-75), which was not certified until the last second due to the difference of two points with which they reached the final moments.

Chus Mateo led Real Madrid for the second consecutive game to make up for the loss of Pablo Laso, who tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago and could not be in Milan. “It was a very tough game but until the end we have been consistent, strong and we have been able to achieve victory. We knew that they are a very tough team defensively and it has cost us a bit in attack, but from the first moment we have found the way to score, “said the Madrid coach about the tight victory in Milan. “It was a tough game and mentality and concentration were important. We took an almost definitive advantage at the end but they managed to come back and we had to fight until the last moment. I am very happy for the team because they understood how to fight and stay aggressive in order to win, “he confessed.

In the same vein, the Frenchman Fabien Causeur was shown, who scored 17 points and four triples and was the main protagonist of the Madrid team in the match. “It is an important victory away from home on a court that is always very complicated. The team played very well 35 minutes and the end was a bit difficult because it was difficult for us to close the game. It was a victory of great merit for the team. We have been very good. back, controlling the rebound and their bases and we dedicate this victory to those who could not be, “said the French player.