Foreigners who intend to entering the United States without meeting the requirements for, for example, obtaining a visa, have to use the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) application, which is available as a free download. However, Not everyone can use it, there are restrictions that must be respected.

According to the criteria of

The CBP One app was launched in October 2020, It is a platform to access different services of the immigration entity.

To use it, you must register and follow all the steps that appear in the application. Although it is possible to access different services, One of the most common is that of migrants who are seeking entry into the United States. and then obtain protection status such as asylum.

Although the tool is available for any device with iOS and Android operating systems, the reality is that Not everyone can use it to start requesting an appointment.

Authorities clarified that the process of early submission and appointment scheduling, It is only available to people who are in authorized areas.

Until a few days ago, this was limited to central or northern Mexico. However, as of August 23, A couple of destinations were added in the south of the Latin country, specifically the states of Chiapas and Tabasco.

That is to say that Those who are not in the authorized areas will not be able to carry out the process. And it must be said that the authorities verify this situation through a real-time location verification.

Once an appointment is assigned, in order to confirm it, applicants must submit what is known as “proof of life,” This involves not only sharing their location via their phone’s GPS, but also sending photographs to ensure that they are in the area they claim to be.

These are the areas in Mexico from which you can request an appointment with CBP. Photo:CBP Share

How long do you have to confirm an appointment and appear at the U.S. border?

It is important to mention that the CBP One interviews are available at eight land ports of entry on the southwest border:

Arizona: Nogales

Texas: Brownsville, Eagle Pass, Hidalgo, Laredo and El Paso

California: Calexico and San Ysidro

People in the areas authorized to request an appointment will initially have 23 hours to confirm their interview. when they are notified of their assignment, subsequently, around 21 days before presenting themselves to the authorities, and the intention is to give them enough time to be able to travel to the border, avoiding greater risks.