In view of the migratory crisis that is occurring on the border between Mexico and the United States, Authorities ask people to follow safe means and legal to enter its territory, and among the available options is to request an appointment from the CBP One mobile application and then be able to approach the responsible authorities. There, you can apply for asylum, but There are only a few entry doors from which this process is allowed to be carried out.

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) clarifies, on its official website, that it is not the agency to contact to request asylum status. However, Persons who can demonstrate a fear of persecution or torture if they return to their country may be referred to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.for its acronym in English), so that your case can be studied.

But to carry out this process in an orderly and legal manner, You must first obtain an appointment through the CBP One application and subsequently present themselves in some of the following land ports of entry on the southwest border to begin your asylum application process:

Arizona: Walnuts. Texas: Brownsville, Eagle Pass, Hidalgo, Laredo and El Paso. California: Calexico and San Ysidro.

CBP warns that The number of immigrants who can be processed through their application varies depending on the port of entry and the resources available. He also reported that Appointments can be obtained twenty-one days in advance and are given by lottery and those who have been waiting the longest.

Who can apply for asylum in the United States

The US authorities shared that to request asylum immigration status It is necessary for the interested person to demonstrate that in their country of origin they fear a persecution due to race, religion, nationality, association with a social group or political ideology.

Another part to consider is that Asylum is only available to people who enter the United States legally. This means that illegal migrants cannot obtain that status, because the authorities always recommend using safe and orderly routes to reach North American territory.