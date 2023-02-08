Dubai (Union)

Brazilian Caio Lucas, “wing” Sharjah, won the “Sport for All” cup, to be the star of “round 15”, of the “ADNOC Professional League”, after the scorer of the “king” got 33% of the total votes, ahead of Ajman player Ali Madan B. 17% and Shanclay «Al Wasl» 15%.

In the category of best goalkeeper, Khaled Al-Sanani, “Al-Wasl”, managed to grab the “glove of excellence” for the fifth time this season, with 35.5% of the total votes, and he was fiercely competitive with the brilliant Khorfakkan goalkeeper, Ahmed Hamdan Al-Hosani, 28.3%, and Khaled Issa, “Al-Ain”, came third with 9.6%.

Ahmed Issa, the referee of the Al-Wasl and Al-Bataeh match, won the award for the best whistle in “round 15”, with a score of 51%, followed by Walid Al-Qarmati in the Ajman and Al-Nasr match, 35%, and Ibrahim Al-Ajmi in the Bani Yas and Sharjah match, 14%.