If you think about the championship he will face Fernando Alonso In the 2023, almost automatically not only the Spaniard’s 41 years of age and the challenge that awaits him for the first time in Aston Martin come to mind, but also other unique goals achieved so far by the two-time world champion. Statistics and records linked mainly to his long presence in Formula 1, to the number of GPs disputed and also to the number of laps completed, with still others that could be established with the arrival of the next world championship. One of these will be added ‘simply’ by taking part in the 2023 championship, which will guarantee the former McLaren, Ferrari and Renault driver an impressive record: that of most seasons played.

Were it not for his tentative retirement from Circus, who kept him away from the slopes in 2019 and 2020, this record would have already been archived and ‘boosted’ this year, but Alonso wanted to give the others “advantage” seasons, let’s see it this way. 2023 will be synonymous with the twentieth season of Nando in F1. No one had ever accumulated two decades on the track, which started in 2001 with the absolute debut in Minardi, but the history of this sport is now ready to add new chapters of absolute value. Yet, before this goal which has yet to be completed, many other pilots were close to achieving the ‘two stars’, with some of them deciding to hang up their helmets just before this finish line.

Specifically, three collected 19 seasons in their careers, and all of them share a journey that finished after 2010. The most recent to have said goodbye to F1 was Kimi Raikkonen, permanently in F1 from 2001 to 2020, with the exception of a short retirement that materialized in 2010-2011. A path very similar to the one faced by another former Ferrari driver and world champion like Michael Schumacherrookie in 1991 and retired in 2012. However, the Kaiser he walked away from F1, apparently permanently, at the end of 2006, however returning with Mercedes in 2010. Those who instead did 19 consecutive seasons, without ever taking a break, were Rubens Barrichelloalso in Maranello from 2000 to 2005. The Brazilian, after making his debut in 1993, remained in the top flight until 2011. Behind these drivers, there is also third place shared ex-aequo in this special classification by Jenson Button and Graham Hill, both still at 18. Among the longest-lived, there is also only one Italian: Richard Patrese. The Paduan collected a total of 17 seasons, one more than Jack Brabham, Jo Bonnier and Sebastian Vettel. However, as 2023 rolls around, the former Williams will share that milestone with Lewis Hamilton.