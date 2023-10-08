The baptism of the second daughter of Fernando Fitz-James Stuart and Sofía Palazuelo in Seville has become the scene of the reunion between Cayetano and Eugenia Martínez de Irujo, after the serious confrontation between the two became public last week. “Eugenia no longer needs me”, “since my mother died she has joined other siblings and has done without me” or “they are no longer my family”, are some of the statements made by the Duke of Arjona. For her part, the Duchess of Montoro responded: “she takes advantage of the fact that the other brothers do not open their mouths.”

In the midst of this scuffle, the two have gone with their partners to the family celebration. Although the possibility was considered that Cayetano, faced with the rest of his brothers, would choose not to attend, the Duke of Arjona was the first to arrive at the Church of San Román in the capital of Seville. He did it accompanied by his partner, Bárbara Mirjan.

Although he tried to put the controversy to rest, he did not hesitate to make statements to the journalists who questioned him at the doors of the temple. «Things are as they are. I have everything absolutely documented. It hasn’t bothered me at all, it’s just that the disqualifications and insults go nowhere. What I am not going to put up with after nine years is that they block my progress for the future of my children and mine,” he reproached. Furthermore, the rider assured that “I have been trying to talk to her for many months and it is impossible, it is just not possible. Someday we will sit down and start a relationship with a full stop. I’m not worried about anything. “Today is not the day to talk,” he concluded.

Related news



Later Eugenia Martínez de Irujo arrived with her husband, Narcís Rebollo, smiling, despite the fact that the tension due to the imminent meeting was evident. After the ceremony, she quickly left without making any kind of statement, although she did pose for photographers for a few moments. Before that, she had already made other statements in which she had stated: “We are very fed up with what she does and she has played tricks on us,” referring to a series of operations regarding some properties they share. «We are all outraged by what she has done. He has a very big role and I can’t handle the injustices,” she had added, ending by saying: “I don’t want to know anything about him anymore. He has trampled us. And everything will work out, but let him leave us alone.

Only one day later the baptism took place in which the tense meeting took place and which was also attended by Jacobo Martínez de Irujo and his wife, Asela; the counts of Osorno, Carlos Fitz-James Stuart and Belén Corsini, just after learning that they will be parents of a child; and Alfonso Díez, who arrived at the last minute.

The dukes of Huéscar arrived with their two daughters followed by the Duke of Alba. Sofía Palazuelo did it with the protagonist in her arms who was wearing the same Christian baton that her sister Rosario wore in May 2021 and her father in October 1990.

The little girl, sponsored by her grandmother, Matilde Solís, and Jorge Rojas, a close friend of her father, was named Sofía Fernanda Dolores Cayetana Teresa Ángela de la Cruz Micaela of the Blessed Sacrament of Perpetual Help of the Holy Trinity and All Saints . After the brief ceremony, everyone moved to the Las Dueñas palace for the celebration dinner.