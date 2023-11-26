Get the permanent residence in the United States requires a series of formalities and requirements. But there are various options to be able to get the one also known as Green Cardone of them is contracting marriage with a US citizen or legal permanent resident. However, in this option it is important to demonstrate to the authorities that it is a legitimate union and not just a strategy to obtain the document, which is why some time must pass before applying for residency.

A couple who carried out their family union legally and plan to live together in USA must permanently request a residence card for marriage which allows foreigners to live and work anywhere in the territory. An advantage of this is that while it is in force you will have the status of permanent resident until, after a period of three years, citizenship can be applied for.

Steps to obtain a green card for marriage in the United States



According to the company Boundless, affiliated with the law firm of the same name, the time to process a Green Card for marriage It can be between nine and 36 months, since the period varies if the person concerned has married a US citizen or someone who only has residency.

According to information based on the Citizenship and Immigration Service of United States (USCISfor its acronym in English), it is not necessary that a certain amount of time has passed since the marriage union was contracted to apply for the green card. However, there are differences depending on the years of marriage.

If a couple has been married for less than two years, they can apply for a conditional residence card CR1 which is valid only for two years, later you can search for the Green Card, but first it will be necessary to demonstrate that the union is legitimate. In turn, couples who have been married for more than two years may receive a IR1 residence card either immediate family residence card which is valid for 10 years and can be easily renewed without the need to re-verify the authenticity of the marriage.

Permanent residency in the United States must be renewed every 10 years. Photo: United States Secretary of State

How to apply for a Green Card for marriage?



The first step in this process is to present the I-130 form to let the authorities know that it is a marriage existing valid. In addition, it is necessary to pay a fee of US$535 and then gather documents, including proof that the applicant is a US citizen, for example, through their marriage certificate or passport, or, if they have legal residence, a copy of his Green Card.

Proof of the existence of a marriage legal and valid through, for example, a certificate of marriage where the names of the spouses, the place and date on which the union took place are clearly indicated. To prove that it is not a false relationship, documents such as a lease agreement for a joint property, joint bank statements and photographs and, if necessary, divorce certificates from previous relationships must be provided.

All information collected should be sent to the Uscis and in return you will receive an official document by mail in about two weeks. After approximately two months the authorities may request more information until they finally reach a decision regarding the request within seven to 15 times. If you have an affirmative answer, the next step is to request an adjustment of status.

The last step for the processing of the residence card for marriage is to go to an interview where an officer will evaluate the authenticity of the relationship so basically the questions will focus on your history together, daily activities and future plans.