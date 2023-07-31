In the neighborhood of La Boca a polytheistic religion is venerated. For Xeneizes fans, God has two faces: that of Maradona and Riquelme. Olympus belongs to them, Messi is one step behind. Last June, the vice president of Boca Juniors returned to the field in his Bombonera almost nine years after his farewell to football. He wore the yellow-blue shirt and the captain’s armband challenging a selection from the Albiceleste led by Pulce. When Leo entered the field, Doce immediately made things clear by intoning the chorus: “Messi, forgive us, but Roman is the greatest here”. This anecdote would be enough to tell how special and unique it can be to play in that stadium. Now the new number 10 of Almiron’s team comes from Salto, he is Uruguayan and until a few days ago he sipped mate on the family farm. He has a sweet gaze and a smile that is always printed, everyone calls him Matador. Yes, it’s Edinson Cavani.