The wait is over! Marvel has finally released the official trailer for season 2 of ‘Loki’. As seen in the preview, Miss Minutes would be one of the biggest villains that Tom Hiddleston’s character will have to face. However, this is not the big revelation of the trailer: the video shows the long-awaited debut of Ke Huy Quan (‘Everything everywhere at the same time’) in the MCU. For now, only a glimpse of his participation has been given, but the level of relevance that he will have within the plot is not very clear.

Trailer for ‘Loki’, season 2

When does ‘Loki’ season 2 come out?

According to the official advance published by Marvel, season 2 of ‘Loki’ will arrive on Disney Plus on October 6. To see the series you only need to have an active account and your paid membership in the streaming service.

Who is Miss Minutes and what role will she play in Loki season 2?

Miss Minutes was designed by the One Who Remains with the exclusive objective of observing and providing assistance to the Temporary Variation Authority, acting as its faithful assistant. Her main task was to serve as a mascot and spread a false narrative about the Timekeepers, crediting them with the creation of the TVA.

Who is Ke Huy Quan?

Ke Huy Quan gained great relevance in 2022 after passing through ‘Everything everywhere at the same time’, the film that allowed him to win the Oscar for best supporting actor this year. But the Vietnamese-born artist has a Hollywood career dating back to the 1980s, when thousands met him as Indiana Jones’ helper in “The Lost Temple.”

Other movies in which he shone are ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’, ‘The Goonies’ and ‘The Man from California’.

