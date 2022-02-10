Many recipes have already shown that cauliflower smells and tastes like -ahem- gas is neither always true nor a valid excuse to wrinkle your snout and not eat it. The smell depends a lot on the type of cooking that is given: excessive boiling, for example, is not the most indicated. When steamed, cauliflower softens in terms of flavor and softens in terms of texture; sautéed or roasted, its flavor and color are enhanced and a crunchier result is achieved.

Cauliflower belongs to the Brassicaceae family, like cabbage or broccoli, and is the beautiful inflorescence of a variety of the species. Brassica oleracea. Its season runs from November to March and the most common is to see white cauliflowers, but there are also yellow, green and purple ones. In this particular recipe we have cooked it by combining two methods: first we blanch it to soften it slightly and then we pass it through the pan to brown it with a little butter and oil.

Orange, also in season, honey and almonds – hazelnuts would also work – help enhance the sweet character of cauliflower. A little bit of cayenne can be added to this light sauce to give it a spicy touch, although it is totally optional. This dish works well as a starter or as an accompaniment to meat or white fish.

Difficulty

For cauliflower brains.

Ingredients

1 medium or large cauliflower

1 orange

50g almonds (roasted or unroasted, with or without skin)

1 tablespoon of honey

10g of butter

extra virgin olive oil

fine salt

freshly ground black pepper

A piece of cayenne (optional)

Preparation

Remove the half orange skin trying not to catch the white part. With a sharp knife cut the skin into very thin strips one or two millimeters thick. Reserve. Bring plenty of salted water to a boil in a pot. Cut the base of the cauliflower and remove all the leaves. Cut the florets, boil them for five minutes and drain. Cut the florets into pieces (as if they were fillets) one and a half centimeters thick. Heat a large skillet over high heat with the butter and a couple of tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil. Brown all the cauliflower pieces on both sides and set aside. In the same pan, add the orange juice, the skin in strips, the honey, the almonds and the cayenne pepper (optional). Season and cook over medium heat for a couple of minutes. Add the cauliflower pieces and cook a couple more minutes. Serve hot.

