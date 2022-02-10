This week, Naughty Dog posted a conversation between the co-chair Neil Druckmann and movie star Tom Holland. The clip was released to promote the upcoming Uncharted movie.

But the thing that really caught the attention of fans is Druckmann’s hat.

The developer wears a baseball cap with The Last of Us logo on it, but fans aren’t sure if Part I or Part II is written under the logo. Most likely it will be a hat from TLOU2, but fans have sparked a discussion. Naughty Dog is rumored to be working on a remake of the original game The Last of Us to coincide with the TV show.

Druckmann’s biography on Twitter lists The Last of Us Part I & II as projects he has worked on and, that too, has fueled fan theories. This isn’t the first PlayStation exclusive to potentially get a small logo and name change: Guerrilla Games for example changed the Horizon Zero Dawn logo after the Forbidden West reveal.

What do you think? Neil Druckmann’s hat hiding a clue to The Last of Us Part I?

Source: Pushsquare.