“Research undoubtedly represents an opportunity for care for today’s and tomorrow’s citizens with positive economic and social implications for a nation because it ensures continuous innovation for citizens, offers qualified work, develops advanced skills. This is why a country that wants to be a leader today cannot do without strong R&D, both in the public and private sectors”. This was underlined by Marcello Cattani, president of Farmindustria speaking at the fifth edition of the “Inventing for Life Health Summit” this year dedicated to the theme: “Investing for Life: health matters”, organized by MSD Italia today in Rome at the Auditorium Ara Pacis.

“In recent decades, Italy has lagged behind its international competitors because it has invested little and has not resolved some bureaucratic hitches – remarked the number one of Farmindustria -. But it can count on absolute excellence, starting from human resources and going as far as the university. This is the time to make a decisive leap forward”. The recent “unblocking of the implementing decrees on the regulation on European clinical trials – again Cattani – represents a good signal, which must be followed up quickly in order to be able to attract ever greater investments and to strengthen the pharmaceutical supply chain, the real spearhead of our nation”.

For Cattani, “there is only one road: research, investments and the attraction of skills and therefore competitiveness – he points out – with a system of rules and framework of laws that accompany these investments”. And again: “Fast access, reduction of differences in regional equity in access to medicines and health pathways and fiscal and economic tools to continue to attract investments; technology transfer, public-private collaboration devoid of ideology. The road can only pass through innovation and citizens’ right to access care”.