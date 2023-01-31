“Research and innovation are essential for health and well-being, but also for a strong economy. So much so that today we talk about the economy of well-being. So it is important for the country not only to do basic and clinical research, but also to supply chain to create health”. This was stated by Silvio Brusaferro, president of the Higher Institute of Health, on the sidelines of the fifth edition of the ‘Inventing for Life Health Summit’, this year dedicated to the theme ‘Investing for Life: health matters’, organized by MSD Italia today in Rome at the Ara Pacis Auditorium.

“Italy boasts important resources – underlines Brusaferro – brilliant researchers (which we export) and precious ideas, to be implemented in the country with those key mechanisms for engineering the system typical of companies. To respond to a need for health that is expressed and in putting when the answer is ready, we need to do basic research, do translational research, then translate this into paths that guarantee services and products, regulate them, make them safe and available in a sustainable way to our communities”.