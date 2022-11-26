Not only cars but also commercial vehicles are increasingly looking towards sustainable mobility. The electric vehicle is thus broadening its horizons to include heavy vehicles for construction and mining. It is the case of Caterpillar 793the gigantic electric truck developed by CAT, world leader in these sectors, which presented its new 2,650 horsepower maxi vehicle capable of recovering the energy dissipated during certain operations and recharging the battery. The 793 was featured in a demo that tested its capabilities.

Caterpillar’s large electric mining truck traveled a 7km route fully loaded to its rated capacity, thus bearing 265 tons and reached a maximum speed of 60 km/h, traveling 0.62 miles (1 km) on a 10% gradient at approximately 12 km/h. During the journey back, taking advantage of the inertia, the 793 managed to store energy again in the battery and when it arrived at its destination it proved to be ready to carry out further movements. CAT has not provided any details regarding the specifications of the accumulator. “Our global team has come together to develop this battery-powered cart at an accelerated pace to help our customers meet their sustainability commitments. This demonstration is a significant milestone and we are excited to have these vehicles working at customer sites around the world in the near future.”

There electric mobility has already been part of CAT’s history for several years, with the first examples of this type of traction as early as 2008. However, the development program for mining vehicles was launched in 2021, with the aim of promoting the development of battery electric vehicles for sustainable mining operations, while offering mining customers the opportunity to test and validate them. In this sense, Caterpillar is working to transform its test site in Tucson, Arizona, into a functional “sustainable mining site of the future” using different sources of renewable energy.