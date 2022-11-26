Ensenada, Baja California.- The Institute of Security and Social Services for Government Workers and Municipalities of the State of Baja California (ISSSTECALI) promotes measures to raise defenses and avoid contagion of respiratory diseases in winter season.

Armida Hernández Hernández, director of the hospital ISSSTECALI in Ensenada, reported that, due to the low temperatures, it is important to take extreme care with children under 5 and over 65 years of age, as well as citizens with disabilities, since they are the groups most vulnerable to respiratory diseases .

He usually indicatedthe community takes precautions when there are cold frontsbut stressed that it is important to take care of yourself every dayespecially in the mornings and nights, when there are drops in temperature that can cause or aggravate respiratory symptoms.

Some respiratory diseases The most frequent are: common flu, sinusitis, laryngitis, pharyngitis, bronchitis, pneumonia, respiratory syncytial virus, adenovirus, influenza and Covid 19.

Therefore, he mentioned that the community is urged to follow preventive measuressuch as getting vaccinated against influenza and Covid 19, not greeting people with an acute respiratory infection directly, by kissing or by hand, in addition to avoiding touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

He added that foods rich in vitamin C, like citrus; do not share kitchen utensils or other objects for personal use with anyone; avoid environments that are contaminated with cigarette smoke or substances that weaken the respiratory tract, such as very irritating aromas or dust that accumulates at home.

Also, the entry of cold air into the respiratory tract should be avoided, covering the nose and mouth, as well as ventilating the house-room properlyand keep the infant vaccination record updated.

He recommended going to the doctor and do not self-medicate when symptoms occur in infants and children of labored breathing or effort to breathe; suspicions of shortness of breath; if the chest caves in when you breathe or you hear a wheezing sound when you breathe; bluish skin from lack of oxygen; irritability and difficulty sleeping; or not wanting to eat or drink.