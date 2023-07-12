A sporty electric car, that is the Caterham Project V.

Most electric cars are mainly unwieldy crossovers and SUVs. We are waiting for a really nice sports car. Of course you have the original Tesla Roadster. In 2023, we are waiting for something new. Porsche is working on a fully electric 718. And now Caterham has presented its ambition on an electric sports car.

It is something completely different than you might expect from this brand. Caterham is best known for its spartan cars without a roof and a very low weight. That relatively low weight has been retained with the Caterham Project V. However, there is no question of a spartan car.

The exterior seems to have some design cues from other cars, although the designer will no doubt get angry if you say so. The headlights are a bit reminiscent of an Aston Martin Valkyrie and the taillights are a bit like a Bentley Continental GT.

Specs

The electric car has a 272 hp electric motor on the rear axle. In addition, there is a 55 kWh battery pack, enough for a range of 400 kilometers WLTP. Fast charging is possible with a maximum of 150 kW DC. This means that the battery is charged from 20 to 80 percent in 15 minutes.

The compact EV sprints to one hundred in 4.5 seconds. The top speed is 230 km/h. All this at a weight of 1,190 kg. which is not much for an electric car. Thanks to carbon and the use of aluminum.

The Caterham Project V must become a 2+1. Optionally you can order a seat to make it a 2+2. The interior looks really sleek. With beautiful materials, a beautiful finish of the dashboard and modern integrations such as Apple CarPlay.

For now, the Caterham Project V is still a concept. The British car brand is taking the car to the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​this weekend. The Project V should actually come on the market at the end of 2025 or early 2026. The specs sound promising.

This article Caterham Project V is a lightweight EV with 272 hp appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

