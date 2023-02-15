The Disciplinary Committee released this Wednesday its sanctions bulletin corresponding to the last day of Colombian soccer, which had as its main theme the case of the Tolima vs. Millionaires, suspended before starting due to a fan attacking the player Daniel Catano.

The Dimayor previously decided to reschedule the match for date 4 of the League, which was left for next March 29 at 8 pm For this match there is still no confirmation if it will be behind closed doors or with an audience.

However, although decisions were expected regarding eventual sanctions for the seat of the Manuel Murillo Toro from Ibagué, and for the soccer player Daniel Cataño, who was expelled for his reaction to the fan’s aggression, these are still unknown. The process continues its course and would have news this Thursday.

What the Committee says

In the resolution, the Committee argues for the “closure and archiving of knowledge of the facts relating to the offence.”

It indicates that: “This Committee considers that although at first the reports of the match officials contained facts that could constitute infringements of the aforementioned article 83 of the CDU of the FCF, once the decision was adopted by the administration of the DIMAYOR to reschedule the meeting, as has happened on previous occasions, in accordance with the Committee’s precedents, this situation was overcome as long as the factual and/or legal assumptions of the disciplinary rule were not met”.

“Finally, the Committee welcomes the fact that sportsmanship and the rejection of violence in the country’s stadiums prevail among professional football clubs, and that the DIMAYOR administration privileges the dispute of sporting events on the playing fields , inviting all professional football players to experience football in peace and a healthy coexistence”, he added.

Therefore, the Committee resolves: “Decree closure and archive of the knowledge of the facts related to the infraction described in article 83 of the CDU of the FCF within the framework of the match scheduled for the 4th date of the BetPlay DIMAYOR I League 2023, between Club Deportes Tolima SA and Club Azul & Blanco Millonarios FCSA”.

What’s next?

The next step, as EL TIEMPO learned, is that both the player and Deportes Tolima, as a local club, must render defenses before the Committee, since both, as actors in the events that occurred, are still under investigation.

In this regard, the bulletin indicates: “Under investigation. Club Deportes TolimaS.A. (“Tolima”), for allegedly incurring the offense described in numbers 1, 4, 5,6, 7, 8 and 9 of article 84 of the CDU of the FCF; in the match scheduled for the 4th date of the BetPla League and DIMAYOR I2023, against the club Azul & Blanco Millonarios FCSA”, clarifies the resolution.

EL TIEMPO consulted the president of Dimayor, Fernando Jaramilloabout the step to follow and explained that what remains on file is the case as such in the possible dispute on the desk for points, since both teams indicated that they were in favor of the match taking place, as decided by Dimayor when reprogramming it.

“The conduct of both the player and the square are still under investigation; the case was transferred and they have a period of 24 hours to present their defenses in writing, which will be reviewed tomorrow (Thursday),” he told EL TIEMPO.

It is expected that from 10:30 am, this Thursday, the Committee’s discussion will begin regarding the disclaimers they receive.

