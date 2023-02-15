The young Venezuelan, evidently, is much younger than ‘Robotín’. In the next note, we will give you the details of their age difference and her relationship.

Following the recent scandal between Karelys Molina (also known as ‘Robotina’) With ‘robotin‘, with which they ended their relationship, many viewers questioned the obvious difference in age between the two. Next, we will know a little more about each one, why they ended and how many years apart they were.

How old are ‘Robotín’ and ‘Robotina’?

Alan Castillo, also known as ‘Robotín’, is currently 37 years old and in June of last year he indicated, during his last birthday with a publication on his social networks, that he was not having a good time due to the revelations that were made known about his ex. On the other hand, the popular ‘Robotina’, a young Venezuelan, is much younger and is 23 years old.

What happened to ‘Robotín’ and its relationship with ‘Robotina’?

In September of last year, it was discovered by an ampay that Alan Castillo had summoned Yessenia Velázquez, also called ‘Peruvian Robotina’, in a hotel. According to the lady, she indicated that he had proposed to be intimate with her and that she had already ended her relationship with Karelys. After these revelations of infidelity in the Magaly program, the “Robotina” decided to end her relationship.