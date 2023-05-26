Thursday, May 25, 2023, 10:10 p.m.



The administration of the El Mago de Oro de San Javier lottery, located in the Dos Mares shopping center, lowered the blinds of its business this Thursday with joy after learning that several numbers of the second prize of the National Lottery had been sold in its premises.

The number awarded with the second prize this Thursday is 25063, which was sold in the well-known lottery administration through the machine, so the business owners do not know if the winner is a regular buyer or a tourist who passed through the zone.

The second prize of the National Lottery is endowed with 6,000 euros per tenth. The first prize this Thursday went to number 43412. The refunds are 2, 3 and 6.