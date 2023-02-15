A scooter user circulates through the Tetuan square in Barcelona, ​​in January. Gianluca Battista

At the end of last year, the Catalan Consumer Agency, which depends on the Generalitat, launched an inspection campaign for electric scooters that are sold in large stores. The results of the first phase have led to the withdrawal from the market of two of the five models inspected for being unsafe: one has been withdrawn because its computer system allowed it to travel at more than 25 kilometers per hour (the legal limit for driving in the city); and the other for electrical issues related to the load. In addition, of the five scooters analyzed, Consumption has found that three had labeling deficiencies, a deficiency that does not entail withdrawing them from the market, but does improve the information. All models were sold with the mandatory labeling of the European Community. The campaign comes in a context of debate over the fires that have occurred caused by the batteries of these devices, and the increase in their use as personal mobility vehicles in cities.

Laboratory tests have been carried out on five models of electric scooters that are sold in large stores, although Consumption has not revealed the name of the stores. Yes, it has revealed the two models that it has withdrawn from the market. One is the “Ziro 2 blue” model of the Smartgyro brand, of which it has found “non-compliances in the mechanical part of the product,” the agency reported. The other is the “Basic” model of the Uirax brand, on which breaches have been observed both in the electrical part (the charger) and in the mechanics (the software).

In both cases, the Catalan Consumer Agency has informed the establishments that they are obliged to withdraw the available units from sale until the non-compliance detected in the laboratory is amended. And it has notified the Spanish product alert network, which is managed by the Ministry of Consumption, since the two companies are based outside of Catalonia.

During the year 2023, the consumer inspection will continue to control the labeling of the scooters for sale and will carry out new tests in the laboratory. The campaign consists of taking samples and analyzing the products in accredited or official laboratories, where parameters such as construction, design, composition and safety are analyzed, as well as the information on the products and their labels. In this case, specifically, electric scooters for adults are analyzed that allow a speed of between six and 25 kilometers per hour, officially classified as personal mobility vehicles.

The objective of the campaign is to certify that they do not pose a risk to the health or safety of consumers. The Consumption action is carried out in a context where electric scooters are the subject of institutional and citizen debate due to the frequency with which these devices have caught fire. The joint data from the fire department of the Generalitat and the Barcelona City Council reveal that last year there was a fire caused by scooter batteries every week. The last acquaintance occurred a few days ago in a barbershop in Gavà.

After the incident in which a scooter exploded in a wagon of the Generalitat Railways last November, the Metropolitan Transport Authorities and the rest of the regions of Catalonia have prohibited since February and for six months that urban bus travelers and intercity, Renfe and FGC trains, metros and trams get on their scooters for transport. A veto during which the agents involved will analyze the issue and regulate the use of these vehicles in public transport. Users have shown their rejection of the ban, which affects their daily mobility.

In Barcelona, ​​yesterday the City Council initially approved the modification of the ordinance that, if it passes the second and final vote in the plenary session at the end of the month, will force scooter users to wear a helmet and lights.

