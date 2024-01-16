In emergency phase one, each citizen will be able to consume 200 liters per day; in phase 2, 180 liters, and in phase 3, the most severe, 160 liters
Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 3:12 p.m.
Catalonia is preparing to enter the emergency phase, facing the worst drought in the last century, since official data has been recorded. The Catalan community is in a critical situation and the Government will decree a state of emergency when the average of its swamps is…
This content is exclusive for subscribers
#Catalonia #prepared #enter #emergency #phase #due #drought #February
Leave a Reply