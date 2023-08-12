The story of Catalina Usme is the story of the Colombian women’s team: resistance, fight and dedication, among other values, that led the coffee makers to nurture a dream that led them to the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, in which they lost to England.

And it is that the 33-year-old attacker, who is also the greatest benchmark for América de Cali, is Colombia’s all-time goalscorer with 52 goals scored in the last 13 years with the tricolor team. Of those goals, two came in the World Cup: one from a penalty in the 2-0 win against South Korea in the group stage and the other, a very important one, against Jamaica, which meant qualifying for the quarterfinals.

From there the pain she felt today when she was knocked out against England.

The cry of Usme that few saw

The path has not been easy, Usme (Marinilla, 1989) in glory and in failure, lived through the difficult era for women’s football in Colombia and also in recent years, when the team has bathed in glory. All this, of course, as one of the references of the group and the example to follow for the youngest.

Her career, in which she also has two league titles with the Diablas Rojas and a gold medal at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games, is a guide for some of her younger teammates such as Linda Caicedo or Ana María Guzmán.

“For her, the team is more important, she is not interested in being the top scorer or anything,” Andrés Usme, Ecuador’s coach and brother of the striker who coached her at América de Cali until the end of the game, told the ‘Blu Radio’ station. last year.

That’s always reflected in what her teammates say, especially younger ones like Linda Caicedo, who admires her as much as US forward Alex Morgan.

And this Saturday, Usme could not hide his pain. This was seen in a video that was not part of the main broadcasts.

“I love that we were able to build the World Cup that we have built. I love making history as we have been doing it “ (…) “I am convinced that things must be built from love” Catalina Usme: historical. We have no words to thank you. They are giants 😭🇨🇴💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/Nf1xeAaEd9 — Sofia Romero Franco (@sofiaromerof) August 12, 2023

(Linda Caicedo speaks to Colombia in a crying video: ‘We left in a very sad way’).

More news

EFE