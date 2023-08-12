The facades of hotels overlooking the “Grand Canal” near the Rialto Bridge in the Italian city of Venice, and boats lined up in front of them without movement or activity, which is unusual in this period of each year, as it is crowded with tourists and vacationers from all over the world. The city was affected by the Corona epidemic during the years 2020 and 2021, and it was expected that it would return to its previous state after the end of the pandemic, and government officials talked about its ability to face its challenges.. However, the numbers of tourism movement in it during the current summer and the summer that preceded it did not reinforce that expectation. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
