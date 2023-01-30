The movie of Super Mario Bros. It is one of the most anticipated releases of 2023. Although we have already seen a couple of trailers, there is still much that is unknown about this title, so a new clip was recently shared, which shows us what Gato’s beloved transformation looks like in action.

Over the weekend, the official account of the film by Super Mario Bros. on Twitter, he shared a new look at the long-awaited production of Illumination, where you can better appreciate the fight between Mario and Donkey Kong. Not only has Gato’s transformation been revealed, but we already know how Donkey Kong sounds with the voice of Seth Rogan.

https://twitter.com/supermariomovie/status/1619795800686739456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1619795800686739456%7Ctwgr%5E7c1e617a3ffa2576167b2831e263b6e7d010f323%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nintendolife.com%2Fnews% 2F2023%2F01%2Fnew-mario-bros-movie-footage-shows-off-seth-rogan-as-donkey-kong

Remember, the movie of Super Mario Bros. It will hit theaters in our region on April 6, 2023. On related topics, these are the official toys of the movie. Similarly, Bowser’s new toy is revealed.

Editor’s Note:

Like Chris Pratt, it seems that Seth Rogan is simply using his normal voice to bring Donkey Kong to life. However, this time around, this works quite well. I can’t wait to see and hear this movie in action in a few months.

Via: Super Mario Bros.