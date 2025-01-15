Cat scratch disease is an infection caused by bacteria of the ‘Bartonella’ genus, generally ‘Bartonella henselae’. It is not frequent and is not usually serious in non-immunocompromised (immunocompetent) patients.

Healing can even be spontaneous. It is called cat scratch disease because the cat is usually the reservoir of this bacteria that cat fleas excrete through feces after biting an infected animal. The majority of cases usually occur in children.

Causes of cat scratch disease

Infected cat or cat flea exposure

Cat scratch disease is caused by the bite or scratch of an infected cat, usually by Bartonella henselae. The bite of the cat flea and contact with the saliva of the infected cat or the mucous membranes of the nose, mouth and eyes of the feline can also be other routes of transmission. The cat is the main reservoir of this bacteria that ‘Ctenocephalides felis’ can excrete in feces.

Symptoms of cat scratch disease

Erythematous papule and others

Symptoms usually appear between three and ten days after exposure with:

– Erythematous papule with crust. Red lesion on the skin less than a centimeter in diameter.

– Regional lymphadenopathy (inflammation of the lymph nodes that are initially firm and painful on palpation and then fluctuate on palpation and may drain through a fistula).

– Fever.

– Fatigue.

– General malaise.

– Headache.

– Loss of appetite.

Some unusual complications are:

– Parinaud syndrome. A type of conjunctivitis.

– Seizures or other neurological manifestations.

– Hepatosplenic granulomatous disease. Increased susceptibility to severe bacterial infections with the formation of abscesses and granulomas.

Diagnosis of cat scratch disease

Serological tests or PCR

Diagnosis of cat scratch disease requires drawing blood for serological analysis to confirm the presence of antibodies against the infectious bacteria or a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test of a sample obtained from the lymph nodes.

Blood cultures are requested for immunocompromised patients or patients with systemic symptoms.

Cat scratch disease treatment and medication

Rest, local heat and pain relievers

Rest, local application and administration of analgesics is the protocol applied for the treatment of this pathology. Antibiotics are reserved for immunocompromised patients.

Prevention of cat scratch disease

Hygiene measures

To prevent this infection, it is necessary to wash your hands regularly with soap and water after playing with a cat, paying attention to the wounds if there have been any scratches or bites. If the cat is the family pet, it is important that it comply with the vaccination and veterinary check-up schedule prescribed by your veterinarian. This professional will be able to indicate recommendations for flea control and deworming.