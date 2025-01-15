First day of the A-5 underground works, the great work of this legislature. On October 11, 2024, the execution works of the Southwestern Green Walk began, a project with which the circulation of motorized traffic on the surface is expected to be reduced by 90 percent and which has an execution period of 25 months. Today the major cuts begin on a highway on which 80,000 vehicles circulate daily, and which as of this morning will only have two lanes enabled in each direction.

Starting this Wednesday, the capacity of the road will be reduced by half from kilometer point 3+300 to 6+250. From January 20 to February 1, 2025, at night, from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., the road capacity in the outbound direction will be reduced by 75% and one lane in each direction of travel will remain enabled for general use.

Thus, the first traffic jams were seen early in the morning, when delays of at least six kilometers were recorded at the entrance to the city. The Madrid City Council has once again called on people to avoid traveling by private vehicle. This newspaper, which is currently making the Alcorcón-Sol route, both by car and Cercanías, is stopped on the aforementioned highway, near Cuatro Vientos, with a significant delay. The area is the hub for intercity buses, instead of Príncipe Pío. There is a significant queue of buses and information personnel at the foot of the road, on the service road. The Alcorcón part appears fluid, but after Latina the situation is more complex.

Retentions at kilometer 8.9 of the A-5



dgt





It must be remembered that, for the moment, the capacity of the road is what it usually has. The cuts are three kilometers from Padre Piquer Avenue. In Cercanías, there are more travelers than usual. At the Alcorcón station there were more than 40 people waiting for the train to arrive, with a frequency of five minutes, quite punctually. In addition to two security workers, there is another reinforcement worker informing passengers. The departure time was at 8:50 a.m., the arrival time at 9:20 a.m.