In addition to cuddles and purring, the house cat can also give an unwelcome gift: allergies. According to Censis data, one in 5 adults suffers from it, forced to give up the company of domestic cats. But can cat allergies be cured? It would seem so, even if it is not frequent and the reasons are not yet known, is the response of the experts of 'doctor, but is it true that…?', the anti-fake news site of the Federation of Medical Associations, who talk about it on the occasion of National Cat Day, which is celebrated on February 17th.

What causes the allergy is not, as is often thought, the animal's hair. In most cases, it is triggered by a protein called Fel d 1, which is found in the saliva and sebaceous glands, and which is therefore often found on the animal's fur by licking. Allergy to cats is one of those that seem to be more difficult to heal – it is explained – The reason could be the difficulty in neutralizing the allergen that causes it. The Fel d 1 protein can in fact persist in a home for up to six months after the cat no longer lives there. And some studies have shown that it can also become airborne: it has been found in schools, churches, buses and even hospitals.

But then could one be allergic to a specific type of cat and not another? The experts' answer is no: all cats produce allergens and there are no cats that do not cause allergies. There are, however, some breeds that have less hair or shed less hair and this can reduce exposure to allergens in the environment. Additionally, it's true that all cats produce the Fel d 1 protein, but levels can vary up to 100-fold, which could explain why allergic people react more to some cats than others. In summary: it seems that cat allergy can be cured, even if the reasons are not yet known. Although this is a complex topic that requires large economic investments, several studies are being conducted that may bring new evidence.