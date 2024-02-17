«When can I see my dad?». The continuous request comes from the 17-year-old arrested on charges of having participated in the family massacre in Altavilla Milicia (Palermo). The young woman, now in juvenile prison on charges of murder, also allegedly participated in the torture of her, on her own admission, her mother Antonella Salamone, 40 years old and her two brothers, Kevin Barreca aged 16 and Emanuel 5 years old. The latter two were found lifeless with chains around their necks and with rags in their mouths, perhaps to prevent them from screaming during the torture they suffered.

According to the first testimonies, the girl would be plagiarized by her father Giovanni Barreca, the bricklayer who returned in 2019 with his family from Novara where he had emigrated, the man who on Sunday called the police saying: “I have exterminated my family, come”, opening the door of the horror house.





The girl admitted that she had participated in the ritual to "free my mother and my two brothers from the devil". She is very close to her father. According to her neighbors, she too was the "favorite daughter of her father, Giovanni Barreca". At dawn last Sunday, the young woman was found in her room, with the cell phones of her mother and her brothers, from whom they had been stolen perhaps to prevent them from asking for help.





When the police arrived, called by Barreca who, on the telephone, on the night between 10 and 11 February, confessed to the crimes, the girl was asleep and next to her she had the cell phones of her brothers and mother, probably stolen to family members so they wouldn't ask for help.

In the next room were the corpses of the brothers. Contrary to what was initially reported, the 17-year-old was not at all in a state of confusion, but she was sleeping peacefully in her room.